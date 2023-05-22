Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images and Daniele Venturelli / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Halle Bailey and Halle Berry Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (Feb. 26), Halle Berry and Halle Bailey shared pictures from their time together at a Major League Soccer game. The two attended the LA Galaxy versus Inter Miami opener in California, capturing a long-awaited photo op that evidently delighted fans online.

The former captioned the post, “When two Halles link up. [I] truly adore you, [Halle Bailey]." Meanwhile, the Instagram carousel highlighted their encounter with smiles and a hug against the soccer match backdrop.

Bailey responded warmly, "I was living for this moment! Thank you for being so kind to me. You’ve made my life." The Little Mermaid actress also expressed her excitement in an Instagram Story. She shared a photo of their embrace with the text, "Can [you] tell I'm freaking out?"

The similarity of their names has been a topic of conversation, with Bailey acknowledging her admiration for the Academy Award winner. "Well, my family, we've always loved Halle Berry. I mean, she's amazing," the songstress explained on "Live with Kelly and Mark" while detailing the decision-making behind her name.

"Originally, when I was a baby, they wanted to name me Hailey, but my last name is Bailey. So that wouldn't have worked," she continued. “They ultimately decided [on] Halle, and it's very similar to Halle Berry, but there's no one else I would rather have a similar name than her ‘cause she's so cool.”

Bailey also spoke about meeting Berry at the 93rd Academy Awards during that same interview. "She was so kind to me. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I love you!'” the “Angel” artist shared. "She's been always really supportive to me over social media, so we've had a few inbox interactions, but that was my first time meeting her. And she's an angel."

In related news, Bailey’s unreleased single, “In Your Hands,” amassed nearly 15,000 video creations on TikTok. The singer thanked fans today via Twitter and Instagram, telling them to “stay tuned.”