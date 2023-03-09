Image Image Credit Martin Rose / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt George Foreman Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The sports world lost an icon on Friday (March 21) when the passing of boxing great George Foreman was announced. The two-time heavyweight champion was 76. The father of 10 — five sons who all carry the name George and daughters Michi, Georgetta, Freeda, Leola and Natalie — was surrounded by loved ones who paid tribute to the legend in a heartfelt Instagram post that showed him surrounded by several of his kids.

“A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father and a proud grand and great-grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility and purpose,” they wrote. The deeply respected fighter is the last of boxing’s “Golden Era” that included opponents like Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. His family heralded him as “a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name — for his family.”

His legacy includes taking home the gold in the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, fighting Ali in the epic “Rumble in the Jungle” in Zaire, Africa, in 1974 and being a business magnate who became a household name with the 1994 launch of his portable indoor grill, to name a few. He famously boasted, “It’s so good, I put my name on it,” as his tagline. But “Big George” and his persona in and out of the boxing ring also live on in music. You can't be a GOAT and not be named-dropped by artists, so it is no surprise that the World Boxing Hall of Fame inductee has been the muse to serve up some lyrical knockouts.

1. “The Art of Peer Pressure” Kendrick Lamar

“The windows roll down, all I see is a hand pass it/ Hotboxin’ like George Foreman grillin’ the masses.”

2. “Grillz” Nelly feat. Jermaine Dupri, Paul Wall and Ali & Gipp

“My teeth are mind-blowin’, giving everybody chills/ Call me George Foreman ‘cause I’m selling’ everybody grills.”

3. “Queens Get the Money” Nas

“You don’t know how high the sky is/ The square mileage of Earth or what pi is/ I’m the shaky hand that touched George Foreman in Zaire.”

4. “We In This B**ch” DJ Drama, Future, Jeezy, Ludacris

“You should see my gangsta grill, I light the s**t from blow/ Snow ya car transformin’, it is Transformer?/ You ever cook the whole thing on a George Foreman?”

5. “Hands on You” Obie Trice feat. Eminem

“Visions of you having my little man/ We joke, you call me George Foreman/ ‘Cause I’m namin’ him O number four, me I’m three.”

6. “PLAYTAWIN” Gang Starr

“Your style’s Chi-Chi, wanna see me crack yo cabbage kid?/ From the hood to the corporate, give up your goods and forfeit/ This is George Foreman style, watch me cook this raw s**t.”

7. “Money Machine” 2 Chainz

“And if swag was a crime, I’d be doing life plus 30/ With my ice on early, in all gold knight sterling/ Try to cook a brick off a George Foreman/ Take a girl, it’ll start spoiling.”

8. “Replacement Killer” Elephant Man

“Man a Elephant Man an mi anno human/ Mawga like Squidly big like Hulk Hogan/ Dem ya style tump up yuh like George Foreman/ Murda di bwoy dat a my slogan.”

9. “We Pop” RZA

“It ain’t hard to see how y’all ignorin’ the steel/ N**gas that I clap, lookin’ for me still/ ‘Til they look like they came out of a George Foreman grill.”