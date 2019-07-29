Image Image Credit Taylor Hill/Contributor via Getty Images, Michael Tullberg/Contributor via Getty Images, and Cassidy Sparrow/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jacob Arabo, Ben Baller, and Johnny Dang Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jewelers have long played a pivotal role in shaping Hip Hop culture and aesthetics. From the early days of Run-DMC sporting chunky gold chains to today's artists donning custom grills and iced-out pendants, the relationship between rap and diamonds has been inseparable. These jewelers aren't just craftsmen; they are artists who create pieces that symbolize success, status, and individuality.

The influence of your typical Hip Hop jeweler goes beyond mere fashion. They are often seen as trusted confidants of the stars with bonds that go far beyond the transaction. Businessmen like Jacob Arabo, known as Jacob the Jeweler, have become household names and are credited with introducing the world to accessories that have become synonymous with rap royalty. Others, like Ben Baller, brought a West Coast flair to the game and kept the likes of Kanye West, Drake, and Tyler, the Creator laces with eye-blinding designs.

As technology has improved, the craft of jewelry reached new heights with more intricate offerings and the use of advanced resources like 3D printing. Today’s jewelers are pushing the boundaries and creating pieces that are as much about creativity as they are about opulence.

REVOLT decided to put together a list of 17 jewelers who have been providing Hip Hop heavyweights with a unique and game-changing collection of bling. Check it all out below.

1. Jacob “The Jeweler” Arabo

Jacob Arabo – or Jacob The Jeweler – is renowned for founding Jacob & Co. Born in Uzbekistan, he immigrated to New York City as a teenager and began his career in the jewelry industry. His bold and innovative designs quickly gained popularity among celebrities, with Hip Hop artists being particularly early adopters. Arabo's brand expanded into high-end watchmaking, and he’s since found considerable success by producing complex and visually striking timepieces. Despite facing legal challenges in the past, he has continued to build Jacob & Co. into an internationally recognized luxury brand.

2. Ben Baller

Ben Yang – known by the masses as Ben Baller – is a Los Angeles-based entrepreneur and jewelry designer renowned for his company, IF & Co (formerly known as Icee Fresh Jewelry). Specializing in diamond-encrusted luxury jewelry, Baller's success is built on a foundation in the music industry where he worked with high-profile figures like Dr. Dre – the Compton legend even helped him score executive roles at Death Row and Priority. While not Hip Hop, it should be noted that Baller also designed a flashy belt buckle piece for Michael Jackson.

3. Wafi Lalani

Wafi amin Lalani, the founder of Jewelry Unlimited, transformed his childhood passion into a thriving business. From humble beginnings working at his father's jewelry kiosk, Lalani built a luxury brand sought after by celebrities and discerning customers alike. With a focus on direct diamond sourcing and customization, Lalana and Jewelry Unlimited has created and acquired unique pieces for the likes of Key Glock, Latto, BossMan Dlow, Sexyy Red, and Playboi Carti.

4. Johnny Dang

Johnny Dang is known by most for his custom-made grills. Born in Vietnam’s Đắk Lắk Province and immigrating to the U.S. as a young adult, he started his career repairing jewelry at a flea market. His business took off after creating a grill for rapper Paul Wall, leading to a successful, long-standing partnership and widespread recognition. Dang and his work have been featured in numerous music videos and songs, all of which helped solidify his status as a prominent figure in the Hip Hop jewelry scene.

5. Elliot Eliantte

Elliot Eliantte is more than well-known among the rap community for his extravagant and unique pieces. With clients like Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Future, and Cam'ron, the popular jeweler became synonymous with luxury and opulence in the music industry. One of Eliantte and his company's most notable creations is a $24 million pink diamond that was implanted in Lil Uzi Vert’s forehead (it’s since been removed). He is also the man behind the eye-blinding chain worn by Kendrick Lamar during his “Pop Out” concert.

6. Maksud “Trax” Agadjani

TraxNYC is a jewelry store founded by Maksud “Trax” Agadjani, a man with a flair for entertainment. Starting with just $1,500, the Azerbaijani-born jeweler built his business from the ground up – he even leveraged eBay to sell his early inventory. Beyond his online success, TraxNYC has become a go-to for custom jewelry among rappers and other celebrities. Agadjani has even ventured into acting, appearing alongside Adam Sandler in the film Uncut Gems.

7. Greg "Mr. Flawless” Yuna

After branching out from the family business, Greg Yuna – known in most circles by his Mr. Flawless alias – founded Chapter II, a successful jewelry company based in New York City's Diamond District. Yuna's unique marketing strategy includes Instagram posts that showcase his pieces on various celebrities. His impressive client list includes A-listers like Floyd Mayweather, Meek Mill, Drake. Beyond his jewelry creations, Yuna has also ventured into the entertainment industry via a brief appearance in Uncut Gems and as a guest on "Ridiculousness."

8. Jonathan Raksha

Jonathan Raksha is a goldsmith/jewelry designer from Canada. He found success through his businesses Toronto Grillz, which he launched as an experiment during a jewelry design program at George Brown College, and Maison Raksha, the latter of which saw him expand outside of mouthwear. Vic Mensa, Post Malone, ASAP Rocky, Theophilus London, and J Balvin are among his impressive clientele.

9. Isaac Bokhoor

Isaac – or Izac – Bokhoor is the founder of Angel City Jewelers, a Los Angeles-based company that gained widespread recognition after working with Post Malone early on in his career (you can check out notable pieces in Post’s visuals for “Too Young” and “White Iverson”). Since then, the booming businessman collaborated with celebrity dentist Thomas Connelly and added on clients like Gunna, Ice Spice, and Chris Brown.

10. Avi Davidov

Avi Davidov, co-founder of Pristine Jewelers, transformed his family's jewelry business into a Hip Hop empire. From humble beginnings in Queens, he and his partner, Ofir Ben Shimon, built a brand synonymous with luxury and excess in the music industry. With a clientele of A-list rappers and celebrities, Pristine Jewelers has become a cultural touchstone, even landing pieces in the American Museum of Natural History. Nas’ iconic Queensbridge chain is just one of Pristine’s many designs.

11. Ian “Gold Teeth God” Marks

As one of the more modern jewelers on this list, Gold Teeth God largely built his brand through social media and content creation. On Instagram, followers can check out both his lavish lifestyle and snaps featuring clients like Bryson Tiller, Lena Waithe, Lil Gotit, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Justin Bieber. At one point, fans of his work could also watch him in action via his now-defunct All Def series.

12. Mo, Rafi, and Zahir Jooma

Icebox is more than just a high-end jewelry store; it's a cultural phenomenon. Run by second-generation brothers Mo, Rafi, and Zahir Jooma, the Atlanta-based shop cultivated a massive online following through a YouTube channel that offers a unique glimpse into the world of Hip Hop luxury. The videos, featuring rappers like Lil Baby, Pooh Shiesty, and Lil Durk, are as much about the lavish jewelry as they are about creating a relaxed and inviting atmosphere. By fostering a sense of intimacy and trust with its customers, Icebox became a cornerstone of rap culture and transformed the way jewelry is marketed and consumed.

13. Joe Avianne

Joe Avianne (whose real name is Yosef Aranbayev), the driving force behind Avianne & Co., transformed a challenging upbringing into a thriving luxury empire. From his early days as a judo athlete to a relentless pursuit of success in the jewelry industry, Avianne's determination and entrepreneurial spirit have propelled him to the top. Building upon his family's legacy, Avianne & Co. has become synonymous with opulence and celebrity clientele, with the company's creations adorning the likes of Travis Scott, Migos, and Lil Wayne.

14. Gabriel Jacobs

Gabriel Jacobs, the owner of Rafaello & Co., is a titan in the jewelry industry. Known for his high-end custom pieces, Jacobs – usually known as the simpler Gabe – built an empire catering to the demands of Hip Hop's elite. His journey from a reluctant family business heir to a jewelry mogul is marked by his assertive personality and dedication to his craft. Mase, Peezy, Hit-Boy, Lil Baby, and JAY-Z are only a small sampling of his client base.

15. Kashif “Iceman Nick” Ghafoor

Iceman Nick is a renowned Houston-based jeweler celebrated for his exquisite designs worn by big names in the entertainment industry. Originally from Pakistan, he began his career working alongside H-Town peer King Johnny at a flea market. Nick's exceptional craftsmanship can be seen on pieces like Errol Spence Jr.’s $400,000 Cuban link necklace and other acquisitions by the likes of Trae Tha Truth, French Montana, and EST Gee, who came to Nick to purchase a gift for 42 Dugg.

16. Jason Aresheben

Jason of Beverly Hills, the adopted moniker of designer Jason Arasheben and the name of his boutique outlets, is a luxury jewelry brand renowned for its groundbreaking and unconventional pieces. As explained on his website, Arasheben started off by selling hair clips on a college campus and built a global empire characterized by bold designs and exceptional craftsmanship. His clientele ranges from the sports world (this includes making championship rings for NBA teams) to the music industry. Bad Bunny, ASAP Rocky, and Drake have sought the jeweler out for amazing pieces.

17. Akram Kilani

Kilani Jewellery is a family-owned business that has become a global leader in luxury Hip Hop jewelry. With roots in Iraq and a journey that began in a small Toronto booth, Akram Kilani and his kin have built a thriving enterprise through exceptional craftsmanship and unique personalized designs. His commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has attracted a high-profile clientele, including DJ Khaled, Styles P, and Drake.