Back in July, Ice Spice graced the world with her long-awaited debut, Y2K! Including its deluxe edition, the project came with 11 songs and big assists from Travis Scott, Gunna, and Central Cee.

Earlier today (Aug. 5), the Bronx talent hopped on social media to react to the chartdata account on X, formerly known as Twitter, which stated that Y2K! debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 with 28,000 album-equivalent units sold. “Like..? did 15,000, so thank you to everyone who supported me then, and thank you to all the new supporters," she wrote in reference to her 2023 EP. "[The] ‘Y2K! World Tour’ has been so fun that these numbers are cool and all, but b**ch, you should've seen that Boston crowd last night."

In an interview with Billboard, Ice Spice spoke on the new body of work and concerns about its commercial reception. “I think people try to put that pressure on me just because I have been so successful,” she explained. “I don’t really put too much weight into it. Of course, I appreciate it and I prefer it, but it’s not a make-or-break for me. I’m just happy with the album I made.”

The 24-year-old's well-received Like..? EP contained "Munch (Feelin' U)," a breakout hit that earned her a gold certification. A follow-up single, the Nicki Minaj-assisted "Princess Diana," placed her at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Those interested can check out the remaining schedule for the “Y2K! World Tour” below.

“Y2K! World Tour” dates:

Aug. 6: New York City, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Aug. 7: New York City, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Aug. 9: Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Aug. 11: Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Aug. 13: Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Aug. 14: Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Aug. 17: Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Aug. 19: Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Aug. 21: Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

Aug. 23: Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Aug. 25: Dallas, TX – The Factory Deep Ellum

Aug. 26: Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Aug. 28: Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Aug. 31: Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater