ScHoolboy Q is a storyteller who blends raw honesty with a charismatic edge. Born Quincy Matthew Hanley, he rose to prominence as a key member of Top Dawg Entertainment alongside Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock and Ab-Soul. With his distinct voice, gritty lyrics and infectious hooks, the Los Angeles rapper has crafted his own lane in Hip Hop. From his breakout mixtapes to his critically acclaimed albums like Oxymoron and Blank Face, his journey is one of resilience, evolution and authenticity.

His ability to merge storytelling with infectious hooks has earned him a place among Hip Hop’s elite, while his willingness to explore new passions and confront personal struggles continues to inspire fans. Here is REVOLT’s list of 13 facts you should know about one of TDE’s brightest stars, ScHoolboy Q.

1. He is a South Central native with Hoover Street roots

He was born on Oct. 26, 1986, in Wiesbaden, Germany, where his father was stationed in the military. However, his formative years were spent in South Central Los Angeles, primarily on Hoover Street. His upbringing in this area shaped much of his music, with tracks like "Hoover Street" offering a vivid glimpse into his life growing up amid gang culture and economic struggles. Despite the challenges, ScHoolboy Q turned his experiences into raw, unfiltered narratives that resonate deeply with fans.

2. He was a standout athlete before turning to music

Before pursuing rap, the Grammy-nominated artist was an athlete. He played football at Crenshaw High School and later continued at West Los Angeles College as a wide receiver. Though he excelled on the field, his passion for music eventually took precedence, leading him to channel the discipline and teamwork he learned in sports into his music career.

3. He joined Top Dawg Entertainment in 2009

In 2009, ScHoolboy Q signed with TDE, joining the roster alongside Lamar, Rock and Ab-Soul. Initially, the BLUE LIPS creator worked as a songwriter and featured artist before fully finding his voice as a solo rapper. His chemistry with the other TDE members led to the formation of Black Hippy, a collective that would redefine West Coast rap with their lyrical depth and diverse sounds.

4. His early mixtapes laid the foundation for his career

He released his debut mixtape, ScHoolboy Turned Hustla, in 2008, introducing fans to his gritty storytelling and charismatic flow. This was followed by Gangsta & Soul in 2009, which featured standout tracks like "Live Life." These projects showcased his potential and caught the attention of Hip Hop fans, setting the stage for his future successes under TDE.

5. His debut album put him on the map

Released in 2011, Setbacks was ScHoolboy Q’s first official studio album. Tracks like "Hands on the Wheel" and "iBetiGOTSUMWEED" highlighted his ability to balance introspection with party anthems. The album debuted at No. 100 on the Billboard 200 chart — a notable achievement for an independent release — and showcased his versatility as an artist.

6. Habits & Contradictions elevated his profile

His second album, Habits & Contradictions, dropped in 2012 to critical acclaim. With tracks like "Blessed" featuring Lamar and "There He Go," the project explored themes of addiction, self-doubt and ambition. Habits & Contradictions cemented ScHoolboy Q as a rising star and set the stage for his major-label debut.

7. Oxymoron became his first No. 1 album

Released in 2014, Oxymoron marked his major-label debut under TDE and Interscope. The album featured hits like "Collard Greens" with Lamar, "Man of the Year" and "Studio," blending West Coast grit with mainstream appeal. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning critical and commercial success while showcasing his ability to craft chart-topping hits without losing his edge.

8. Blank Face pushed artistic boundaries

With Blank Face LP in 2016, he embraced a darker, more experimental sound. Tracks like "Groovy Tony / Eddie Kane" and "JoHn Muir" dove into the complexities of street life, mental health and fame. The album was praised for its cinematic production and introspective lyricism, earning a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

9. He is a five-time Grammy nominee

ScHoolboy Q’s music has earned him Grammy recognition five times. In 2017, his Blank Face LP landed him a Best Rap Album selection, alongside its lead single "THat Part," featuring Ye, for Best Rap Performance. Similarly, 2015 saw the South Central lyricist land a Best Rap Album nom for Oxymoron and for its third official single “Studio,” featuring BJ the Chicago Kid, for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. Additionally, his contributions as a featured artist earned him his first nod from the Recording Academy in 2014 on Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' Album Of The Year nominee The Heist.

10. His music is deeply personal

His music often reflects his personal struggles, from growing up in a gang-affiliated environment to battling depression and substance abuse. Albums like Oxymoron and Blank Face LP delve into these experiences with honesty. ScHoolboy Q’s willingness to confront his vulnerabilities sets him apart in a genre often dominated by bravado.

11. He is a devoted father

Despite his tough exterior, ScHoolboy Q often speaks about his love for his three children. The influence of his first daughter, Joyce "Joy" Hanley, is evident in his music, including the Oxymoron cover, which features her image. He mentioned that fatherhood changed his perspective, motivating him to provide a better life for his family and inspiring some of his most heartfelt lyrics.

12. He is ventured into acting and fashion

ScHoolboy Q has expanded his creative pursuits beyond music, dabbling in acting and fashion. He has appeared in several skits and short films, showcasing his versatility as an entertainer. Additionally, his bold and eclectic fashion sense has made him a standout figure in Hip Hop culture, with appearances at fashion events and collaborations with streetwear brands.

13. He is embraced golf as a passion

In recent years, he has become an avid golfer, frequently sharing his love for the sport on social media. He has spoken about how golf provides a sense of peace and balance amid the chaos of the music industry. This unexpected hobby has added another dimension to his personality, endearing him to fans who appreciate his authenticity.