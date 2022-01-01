Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images, Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA, Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

SZA and Kendrick Lamar have another hit record climbing the music charts following the release of the singer’s widely anticipated album LANA. The new project dropped on Friday (Dec. 20), a year after she first teased it as a deluxe version of 2022’s SOS.

Lamar makes an appearance on the second track, “30 For 30.” On the song, they team up to chant, “Some of y’all gon’ get washed/ Some of y’all just gon’ pop s**t/ Some of y’all just gon’ talk/ But none of y’all ain’t really ‘bout s**t…”

By the second verse, the good kid, m.A.A.d city lyricist, raps, in part, “You f**kin’ with n**gas that’s thinkin’ they cuter than you, oh/ Say you on your cycle, but he on his period too, oh/ The tables been turning’ so much, I was thinking’ it’s foosball/ The tenderness of ‘em mistakin’ ‘em for some wagyu, oh/ Walk, talk like Kendrick, like boss/ Like Solana, I promise more bugs it’s a wasp.”

The warm reception to the joint effort has fans online suggesting that it is time SZA and Lamar make things official and lock in on a collaborative EP. See some of reactions from Twitter below.

Thus far, the pair have joined forces on the following records: “luther” and “gloria” from GNX, “All The Stars” from Black Panther The Album, “Doves In The Wind” which appeared on CTRL and “Babylon” featured on Z.

Excitement over their latest track has also ramped up anticipation for the kickoff of the two TDE all-stars' “Grand National Tour.” As previously reported by REVOLT, the duo announced the multi-city trek in early December following Lamar’s surprise rollout of his EP GNX. The North American stadium tour will see them touch down in hotspots like Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Detroit and Charolotte, to name a few.

The first show is scheduled for April 2025. But before fans catch the duo on the road, they will first bear witness to whatever surprises the Compton emcee has in store when he helms the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. Lights go up for the 15-minute show on Sunday, Feb. 9, in New Orleans.