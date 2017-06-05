Image Image Credit Roger Kisby / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, Kendrick Lamar and Ab-Soul Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As REVOLT previously reported, Kendrick Lamar shocked everyone with his sixth studio LP, GNX, on Friday (Nov. 22). On the project, he addressed the comments made by peers regarding his high-profile battle against Drake and his upcoming Super Bowl LIX halftime show performance.

“Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down,” he rapped on the album's opener, “wacced out murals.” He continued, “Snoop posted [Drake’s “Taylor Made Freestyle,”] I prayed it was the edibles/ I couldn't believe it, it was only right for me to let it go.” In that same verse, Lamar added that Nas was the only person to congratulate him following the halftime show announcement.

Elsewhere on GNX was a song titled “heart pt. 6,” a clear response to Drake's “The Heart Part 6” diss and a resumed continuation of the Compton emcee's iconic series. Over SWV-sampled production, Lamar reflected on his history with Top Dawg Entertainment and relationships with ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock and Ab-Soul. In addition to sharing his love and admiration for his former labelmates, he also took the blame for the demise of the iconic four-man group they created together.

“I guess my motivation was the yearnin’ for independence, poured everything I had left in the family business/ Now it's about Kendrick, I wanna evolve, place my skill set as a Black exec’,” he explained. “I jog my memory, knowin’ Black Hippy didn't work 'cause of me/ Creatively, I moved on with new concepts in reach...”

As Q confirmed in a 2012 interview, Black Hippy first formed in 2009. Since then, the collective released a slew of songs and remixes, most of which landed on one of the member's solo projects. Unfortunately, a full-length body of work never materialized. “That ship sailed. It was never going to happen anyway," Q later admitted during an appearance on REVOLT's "Drink Champs.”