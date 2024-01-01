Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Nov. 22), Kendrick Lamar decided to drop a surprise new album, his sixth studio release. Titled GNX, the 12-song effort boasted contributions from the likes of AzChike and SZA, and immediately saw him addressing certain gripes following his battle with Drake. Peers like Nas, Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg were mentioned in varying capacities.

Just before GNX made landfall, Lamar shared a video snippet that showed him performing next to his Buick Grand National Experimental, the car that the surprise body of work is named after. Minutes later, a full stream of the project appeared on platforms with zero notice.

The sixth body of work was widely speculated from the Compton emcee following his and Drake's rap feud, one that saw diss songs like “Not Like Us” receiving critical acclaim and commercial success on the Billboard charts. At the beginning of that track’s official visual, Lamar teased an upbeat number without providing any additional details. Others, including close collaborator DJ Hed, added fuel to the fire by speaking on possible music from the pgLang frontman in interviews.

Many on social media provided different takes on GNX, with some giving humorous reactions to the release. “They’re gonna need another TIDAL State of the Union to resolve all the issues Dot has with other rappers,” wrote one user on Twitter. Another tweeted, “I had to play the intro three times [‘cause] Kendrick is saying some STUFF... OH YOU GUYS PISSED HIM OFF.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Lamar will take to the big stage for Super Bowl LIX's halftime show in February 2025. Following the announcement, critics complained that, because the event was taking place in New Orleans, Lil Wayne should have been the chosen performer. The Young Money head honcho thanked his supporters and admitted being "hurt" by the decision.

Check out other reactions to Lamar's GNX below.