On Wednesday (Nov. 20), Metro Boomin revealed that he and Future will be included in GQ's “Men of the Year” series. As reported by HipHopDX on Thursday (Nov. 21), the WE DON'T TRUST YOU duo used their interview to address their involvement in Drake and Kendrick Lamar's high-profile rap feud.

“There was a beef? I didn’t even know there was a beef. I didn’t know they had nothing going on,” Future reportedly stated. “I ain’t never participated in rap battles, man.”

The Atlanta rapper then took on a more serious tone regarding Lamar’s fiery “Like That” verse. According to him, he was the Compton star’s actual target. “I’m supposed to be the one who gets mad. I’m still confused about that,” he explained. “Nobody cares what I think. That’s what was so f**ked up about the s**t. To the point where I’m so player that I ain’t even said anything about how I feel about it.”

Future continued, “Like, why is everybody mad when he was talking about me on my song? So y’all just forgot about me. I ain’t part of this ‘Big Three’? I’m nobody on my song, man... If I didn’t get mad, nobody should have gotten mad! If I would have been really mad about it and I made something out of it, then someone else could be like, ‘Oh, I can make something else about it.’”

For Boomin, his gripe with Drake was because of “a personal issue.” “And for the record, not over no girl or nothing silly like that,” the producer added. “It was a personal issue that really hurt me and disappointed me. But if you take all the rap entertainment out of it, it’s like, have you ever been real cool with somebody and y’all fell out over something? It happens every day. It’s just regular s**t. This just happens to have an audience.”