Metro Boomin is adding fuel to the fire that is aiding the ongoing feuds with Drake in reaching new heights. In the wee hours of Sunday (May 5) morning, the producer unleashed a series of tweets taking aim at his peer that seemingly piggybacked on a number of disses laid out in tracks that have had the internet ablaze for days.

In one tweet, he wrote, “The drum thing was laughable, so I let it slide, but what we not gon’ do is spread lies and have my loved ones involved.” In his “Push Ups” record that put lyrical targets on the backs of his opponents, such as Kendrick Lamar and Metro, Drake rapped, “What the f**k is this, a 20 versus one, n**ga?/ What’s a prince to a king? He a son, n**ga/ Get more love in the city that you from, n**ga/ Metro, shut your ho a** up and make some drums, n**ga.”

The Heroes & Villains hitmaker previously addressed the remark with a series of memes but has since upped the ante. The St. Louis native is now offering fans an opportunity to earn a free beat he produced.

“[The] best verse over this gets a free beat. Just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway,” he tweeted with a SoundCloud link to a three-minute and 24-second-long track. Throughout the production, a woman is heard repeatedly and soulfully singing “BBL Drizzy,” which is a nickname of sorts that caught fire after Rick Ross laid out his issues with the 6 God on his diss record “Champagne Moments.”

Moreover, Metro hit back at the For All The Dogs artist’s attempt to call him lame with a screenshot of an alleged e-mail implying that Drake enlisted label figures to block “Like That” from getting airplay.

The inaugural moment of this ongoing Hip Hop battle of lyrical wits, according to many, was the release of “Like That,” in late March, which was a cut from Metro and Future’s collaborative album, We Don’t Trust You, featuring a lethal verse from Lamar. Since then, the Compton emcee has gone ballistic with tracks like “euphoria,” “6:16 in LA,” “meet the grahams” and “Not Like Us.”

The latter track was released on Saturday (May 4), the day after Lamar rolled out “meet the grahams” and Drizzy released “Family Matters” with an accompanying video. Fans, however, are still awaiting the 6 God’s next move, seeing as K. Dot has doubled-up on the disses.