The latest Hip Hop war on wax continues. Today (April 30), Kendrick Lamar responded to Drake's recent onslaught on a track titled "Euphoria." The Cardo and Kyuro-produced cut began with a smooth Teddy Pendergrass sample before switching to a harder-hitting beat, all as the Compton emcee rapped about his Canadian friend-turned-foe's street sensibilities, acting background, mixed race, and much more.

"I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress, I hate the way you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it's gon' be direct/ We hate the b**ches you f**k 'cause they confuse themselves with real women, and notice, I said 'We,' it's not just me, I'm what the culture feelin'/ How many more fairytale stories 'bout your life 'til we had enough? How many more Black features 'til you finally feel that you Black enough?"

Kendrick also mentioned several others in the six-minute offering, including Sexyy Red, Lil Yachty, Pusha T, and Pharrell Williams, the last of whom Drake seemed to diss on Travis Scott's "MELTDOWN." "I melt down the chains that I bought from yo' boss, give a f**k about all of that heritage s**t, since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis, they not even wearin' that s**t," the OVO star rapped on the UTOPIA collaboration.

"Euphoria" was released in direct response to Drizzy's "Push Ups" single, which took aim at Lamar and other peers like Metro Boomin. "Your last one bricked, you really not on s**t," the Toronto emcee claimed in reference to Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Shortly after, he returned with another diss titled "Taylor Made Freestyle," which caught controversy due to including Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur's voices through artificial intelligence. "Taylor Made Freestyle" was later taken down after Shakur's estate sent a cease-and-desist.

