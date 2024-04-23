Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores/Contributor via Getty Images, Raymond Boyd/Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mopreme Shakur, Tupac Shakur, and Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Last Friday (April 19), Drake ignited controversy by incorporating Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg into his ongoing feud through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). On the track, "Taylor Made Freestyle," the manipulated voices of the West Coast legends spoke to Kendrick Lamar about Drake's attacks on "Push Ups," another recent drop that the Canadian artist aimed at his Compton peer.

According to TMZ earlier today (April 23), Mopreme Shakur, Tupac's brother, expressed his dismay at Drake's AI tactic and emphasized the importance of a proper one-on-one battle -- a concept that Drake's fans have also argued on social media. He then acknowledged how Lamar draws inspiration from Tupac and the fact that "Taylor Made Freestyle" was released to provoke a reaction. Additionally, he drew parallels to past rap songs like JAY-Z's "Takeover" diss to Nas.

As TMZ further stated, Mopreme doesn't have an issue with others incorporating Tupac within their music and loves hearing his brother's voice in any other circumstance. He also made it clear that he has love and respect for all parties involved and isn't sure who will be the victor.

As REVOLT previously reported, Snoop appeared to be just as surprised as everyone else when he heard his voice on the viral cut. "They did what? When? How? Are you sure?" he humorously asked his Instagram followers. "Y’all have a goodnight. Why [is] everybody calling my phone, blowing me up? What the f**k? What happened? What’s going on? I’m going back to bed. Goodnight.”

Both "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle" were released in response to Future, Metro Boomin, and Lamar's "Like That" collaboration, which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Tear da Club Up Thugs-inspired effort could be found on Future and Metro's WE DON'T TRUST YOU, an album that boasted additional appearances from The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, and more.