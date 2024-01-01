Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (April 19), Drake officially released his "Push Ups" diss track, which targeted Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, The Weeknd, and several others. The song appeared on streaming services this afternoon after initially leaking last weekend.

"Push Ups" included a series of sharp barbs directed at Lamar, many of which suggested a long-simmering tension between the two artists. “How the f**k you big steppin' with a size seven men’s on?/ Your last one bricked, you really not on s**t / They make excuses for you 'cause they hate to see me lit/ Pull your contract 'cause we gotta see the split/ Ain’t no way you doin’ splits, b**ch, your pants might rip," Drake rapped.

He continued, “You ain't in no big three, SZA got you wiped down/ Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down/ Like your label, boy, you in a scope right now.” Listen to “Push Ups” below.

Additionally, the self-coined 6 God criticized Metro Boomin in the opening verse: "Metro, shut your h** a** up and make some drums, n**ga." Drake also mentioned his disregard for J. Cole's reaction to the ongoing feud. Notably, the North Carolina emcee apologized for releasing a response track to Lamar’s “Like That” during this year’s Dreamville Festival.

Cole’s “7 Minute Drill” was the final cut on Might Delete Later. However, due to its unfavorable reception from fans, the musician stayed true to the mixtape’s title and removed the diss from DSPs.

It’s worth mentioning that the cover art for "Push Ups" featured a shoe-sizing tag, a nod to one of Drake’s aforementioned lines in the song mocking Lamar’s shoe size.

The leak sparked a response from Rick Ross, who quickly retorted with "Champagne Moments.” On the three-minute track, he accused Drake of stealing Lil Wayne’s flow and allegedly getting a nose job. Only time will tell if other artists will also fire back at the Toronto native.

In the meantime, check out fans’ reactions to “Push Ups” below.