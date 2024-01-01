Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake, Rick Ross Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop fans are rejoicing now that the gloves are off and rappers are back in the booth lyrically taking aim at each other. On Saturday (April 13), Drake seemingly answered the demand of fans to tap into savage mode with a response to the callouts floating around on wax.

Three weeks after Kendrick Lamar incited the infinity war of emcees with his surprise verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” that called out the game’s “big three,” Drizzy appeared to have come out swinging when his no-holds-barred record “Push Ups (Drop And Give Me 50)” leaked online.

On it, he raps: “I could never be nobody number one fan/ Your first number one, I had to put it in your hand/ You p**sies can’t get booked outside America for nan’/ I’m out in Tokyo because I’m big in Japan/ I’m the hit maker y’all depend on/ Backstage in my city it was friend zone/ You won’t ever take no chain off of us/ How the f**k you big steppin’ with a size seven men’s on?/ This the bark with the bite, n**ga what’s up?/ I know my picture on the wall when y’all cook up/ Extortion baby, whole career you been shook up/ ‘Cause Top told you drop and give me 50 like some push-ups.”

Fans interpreted the opening verse as a direct hit aimed at Lamar. While several other lines, like “Metro, shut your h** a** up and make some drums, n**ga” pointedly called out Metro Boomin and “Cash blowin’ Abel bread, out here trickin’/ S**t we do for b**ches he doin’ for n**gas” were seemingly a swing at The Weeknd. Others who caught a witty hook from Drake, according to listeners, were Travis Scott, NBA superstar Ja Morant and Rick Ross.

Within hours of reactions to the diss, the Maybach Music Group honcho hit back at his past collaborator when he released “Champagne Moments (Drake Diss).” “Pop a perc for the ‘ville, go and count me and a mil/ Kill you n**gas for free, do it all for the thrill/ N**gas leakin’ they records when we speakin’ directly/ If we keepin’ it gangsta, when you see me you check me/ White boy, I see you, I see you, yeah,” rapped Rozay.

Social media has flooded with reactions to the back and forth. Check out a few of the hot takes on the rap beef below.