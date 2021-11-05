Image Image Credit Roy Rochlin/Contributor via Getty Images, Carmen Mandato/Contributor via Getty Images, and Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt French Montana, Drake, and Kanye West Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (April 4), VladTV premiered a new segment from an interview with French Montana, who spoke to the publication about his storied life and career. In the three-minute clip, the Moroccan-American talent was asked about Drake's diss aimed at Kanye West on "No Stylist." On the MONTANA collaboration, the OVO star rapped, "Two open seats, we flyin' at seven and packed for the beach/ Keepin' it G, I told her, 'Don't wear no 350s 'round me.'"

"I didn't even know he did that. I didn't even know what that was," French said in response. "Drake was doing that on [Travis Scott's] records. He was doing that on my records. [Then] Kanye would diss him, and do this, and that. I was like, [‘It's not my problem’]."

French also couldn't recall if Ye reached out to him after the song was released. "That year, everything was a blur. That year, everything was so blurry," he admitted. "He might've. I don't remember. That year, we were getting so lit."

He continued, "Honestly, we come from such a long life of negativity, bro. People know I don't like dealing with s**t like that. You're a grown-a** man. Whatever you say, you stand on, and whatever he says, he stands on. As long as I'm not dissing nobody, I can't control that."

Notably, Ye made multiple appearances on French's most recent effort, the fifth installment of the well-received Mac & Cheese series. That project boasted additional contributions from Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Westside Gunn, JID, Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, and more. In a Rolling Stone feature, French spoke on the thought process behind Mac & Cheese 5 and stated that every listener would enjoy at least five songs on the project. “I’m not chasing a perfect eight with a pop hook,” he added. “If you don’t feel that turbulence in your soul when you hear it, I ain’t doing my job.”