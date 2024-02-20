Image
French Montana
Screenshot from French Montana's "Hard Life" video
French Montana

On Monday (Feb. 19), French Montana dropped off a new visual for “Hard Life,” a track centered around the rapper’s struggles with being a celebrity from the streets.

“Swear to God, it’s like a movie script, ridin’ with an uzi, killers tried to shoot me, missed, now they wanna sue me, it’s a hard life, Batman, robbin’ through the dark nights, hard white, whippin’ up a Cullinan with star lights, now through the blizzard is the wizard with the stick, hit the block up with the work, back like RZA with the flip…”

“Hard Life” boasted a matching video that gave viewers a look into French’s current lifestyle. Kanye West, Swae Lee, Moneybagg Yo, Offset, Chris Brown, Jelly Roll, and more could be spotted throughout the short clip.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/wYD9S2ZD5l0

This Friday (Feb. 23), French will unveil the fifth installment of his Mac & Cheese series following a couple of delays. As he revealed in a series of posts on his Instagram account, Lil Baby, Rick Ross, Lil Durk, JID, and Bryson Tiller are confirmed to appear on the long-awaited project.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the Bronx-based talent spoke on the realities of his past and the hard work that was necessary to find success.

“I knew that everything I was going to do was going to be out of the ordinary and I would have to sacrifice to get where I needed to go,” he told the publication. “Sacrificing was me being in the streets, because I hated to see my mother working 12 hours for $100.”

French continued, “I knew that after all the sacrificing I was doing, after all the drugs we were selling, after all the sacrifices we was taking, that it was going to be a point in time where I would have to stop that. [I would] just use whatever capital to invest into myself, to start the DVDs, or start the rap career.”