On Tuesday (Feb. 13), French Montana officially announced that the long-awaited Mac & Cheese 5 will finally be landing on streaming platforms Feb. 23. He also decided to gift his fans with a new single titled “Blood Thicker Than Water,” a hard-hitting cut centered around his vices, friends behind bars, and more.

“Drinkin’ two bottles a day, ’til my liver fail, stayin’ out the box, ain’t open this in jail/ Ain’t no diamonds in the grave, youngin’ bleedin’ for his block, then he smoke away his problems with an eighth/ Two b**ches menage’n, n**gas callin’ the gossip, I don’t step out the crib until they send that deposit/ Penthouse, just came home, now he goin’ back in, while Max B ain’t home, he got in trouble again…”

The accompanying visual brought viewers into French Montana’s incredible life, complete with private jets, bags of money, and beautiful women. Rick Ross, Drake, and other peers can be spotted throughout the short clip.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Mac & Cheese 5 was slated to drop in January before being hit with an inexplicable delay. As French revealed in a series of Instagram posts, Ross, JID, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk will make appearances on the long-awaited effort.

Back in 2023, the “Unforgettable” rapper liberated Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition, complete with 29 songs and appearances from DJ Drama, ASAP Rocky, Rob49, Jeremih, Benny The Butcher, EST Gee, NAV, and more. Since that release, he maintained his momentum via a slew of dope cuts, including “RATATAAAAA” with 2Rare, “I Can’t Lie” with Kodak Black and London On Da Track, “Good Summer,” “Wish U Well” with Swae Lee, “Okay” with Lil Baby and ATL Jacob, and “Nothing To Lose” with Chris Brown and Capella Grey. Press play on “Blood Thicker Than Water” below.