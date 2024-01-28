Rick Ross has big boss thoughts on politics and people who support Donald Trump’s bid for re-election
While running for office is not likely a serious thought Ross has been mulling over for the new year, it is one he entertained in a new Spotify Rap Caviar Q&A.
“I could be bigger than the mayor. Of course, I could be a mayor,” he says in the “A Day in the Life of Rick Ross” post shared on the playlist’s Instagram account. When asked if he has any policies in mind, he joked, “Of course I don’t have any policy ideas. You would have to love Checkers; you would have to love the orange French fries.” As for his campaign slogan, it was a simple one-liner: “Hate is a wasted emotion.”
Last year, amid community backlash over his annual car and bike show, which was held at his Georgia Promise Land estate, Ross announced plans to run for mayor of the city of Fayetteville. His consideration for the role came after a permit for the event was initially denied by the Board of Commissioners due to residents’ noise and traffic concerns.
“I love Fayetteville so much. Next year, I’m running for mayor. That’s right. The boss Rick Ross running for mayor of Fayetteville. I wanna know how many votes did it actually take to vote in the mayor of Fayetteville,” said the Miami native in a since-deleted Instagram Story post. “I need to know that ‘cause we gon’ become that. We gon’ make that happen, and we gonna have a good time. We gon’ give some people opportunities, we gon’ give some people raises and, of course, we gon’ have to clean some people out.”
The city’s current mayor is former councilman Edward Johnson, who was elected in 2016. The mayoral term is four years. Ross has not issued additional statements about any plans to challenge Johnson.
He has, however, addressed those who support Donald Trump’s bid for re-election. In a video circulated on social media, he alludes to pro-Trumpers, pointing out questionable logic. “Let’s make it clear, you vote for who you wanna vote for, it’s fine with me, but one of my homies, he was just like, ‘I can’t wait ’til Trump get back in here. He had a n**ga eatin’.’ And I just don’t want nobody to be a delusional. You can’t be a delusional n**ga. Did he have you eating or was it a nationwide, worldwide pandemic and you n**gas stole the money?” said the Maybach Music Group executive.
