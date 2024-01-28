Rick Ross has achieved success in music, various business endeavors and as an author, so why wouldn’t he consider the prospects of a political career? While running for office is not likely a serious thought he has been mulling over for the new year, it is one he entertained in a new Spotify Rap Caviar Q&A.

“I could be bigger than the mayor. Of course, I could be a mayor,” he says in the “A Day in the Life of Rick Ross” post shared on the playlist’s Instagram account. When asked if he has any policies in mind, he joked, “Of course I don’t have any policy ideas. You would have to love Checkers; you would have to love the orange French fries.” As for his campaign slogan, it was a simple one-liner: “Hate is a wasted emotion.”

Last year, amid community backlash over his annual car and bike show, which was held at his Georgia Promise Land estate, Ross announced plans to run for mayor of the city of Fayetteville. His consideration for the role came after a permit for the event was initially denied by the Board of Commissioners due to residents’ noise and traffic concerns.

“I love Fayetteville so much. Next year, I’m running for mayor. That’s right. The boss Rick Ross running for mayor of Fayetteville. I wanna know how many votes did it actually take to vote in the mayor of Fayetteville,” said the Miami native in a since-deleted Instagram Story post. “I need to know that ‘cause we gon’ become that. We gon’ make that happen, and we gonna have a good time. We gon’ give some people opportunities, we gon’ give some people raises and, of course, we gon’ have to clean some people out.”

The city’s current mayor is former councilman Edward Johnson, who was elected in 2016. The mayoral term is four years. Ross has not issued additional statements about any plans to challenge Johnson.