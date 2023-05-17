Over the past decade and a half, Rick Ross has built a sprawling estate in Fayetteville, Georgia complete with farm animals and an annual car show. Now, the Maybach Music boss is looking to become the leader of his town.

Rozay took to his Instagram Stories yesterday (May 16) to share his plans. “I love Fayetteville so much. Next year, I’m running for mayor,” the “Hustlin'” rapper said. “That’s right. The boss Rick Ross is running for mayor of Fayetteville. I want to know how many votes did it actually take to vote in the mayor of Fayetteville. I need to know that ’cause we gon’ become that. We gon’ make that happen, and we gonna have a good time.”

“We gon’ give some people opportunities, we gon’ give some people raises and, of course, we gon’ have to clean some people out,” he added. Check out the clip below.

Rick Ross announces that he wants to run for mayor after officials reject his car and bike show permit request. pic.twitter.com/SMOg437Hf9 — Episodes (@episodesent) May 16, 2023

The Bawse’s candidacy comes after the local government denied his permit application to host his annual car show at his Promise Land estate on June 3. According to WSB-TV, the MC’s neighbors approached the Fayette County Board of Commissioners in April and complained about the traffic that last year’s car show brought to the area. Some even signed petitions to have the event canceled.

Deborah Bell, the director of planning and zoning for Fayette County, declared that the upcoming celebration was “not in compliance” with the Fayette County Zoning Ordinance. She cited several factors in the body’s decision to pull the plug on the permit, including what the event was being advertised as. “A plain reading of the phrase ‘horse show/rodeo/carnival and/or community fair’ does not anticipate a car and bike show,” she wrote, per WSB-TV. “Whatever similarities exist between these uses, they are not significant enough for staff to determine that they are the same.”

The next mayoral election in Fayetteville is on Nov. 7, 2023.