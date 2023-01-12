Last week, French Montana teamed up with DJ Drama to drop off Coke Boys 6, the latest installment of their fan-favorite series they started back in 2010. The project contained 20 cuts and appearances from NAV, Jeremih, Benny the Butcher, EST Gee, DThang, Tdot2Oppy, King Combs, Max B, Kenzo B, Ayoub, Cheeze, and plenty others. Since it’s release, he provided accompanying clips for cuts like “Project Baby (Remix)” featuring Vory, “The Oath” featuring Chinx, and most recently, “CHIT CHAT.”

Today (Jan. 12), the Diamond-certified artist returns to show off his acting chops with his latest offering, a trailer for Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition. The exciting new clip was created by Montana’s longtime video director and artist Rook.

“I got a business proposal for y’all. You ain’t never see a heist like this,” the Bronx-bred emcee says in the beginning of the trailer. Viewers are then thrust into a whirlwind of high-speed chases and premeditated explosions as his team seeks revenge. The soldiers are dressed in all red and wearing matching masks, which allude to Netflix’s widely popular “Money Heist” series. “They took Chinx from us. They took Max from us,” he adds.

Back in June of 2022, Montana joined forces with Harry Fraud for his latest album, Montega, a 12-song body of work with contributions from Babyface Ray, Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, Quavo, and more. The project was enhanced through follow-up visuals like “Rushmore Pack” and “Bricks & Bags.” Montega followed 2021’s They Got Amnesia, which contained 21 songs and assists from Kodak Black, John Legend, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Doja Cat, Fivio Foreign, Coi Leray, 42 Dugg, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Be sure to press play on French Montana’s new official trailer for Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition down below.