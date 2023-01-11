Last week, French Montana teamed up with DJ Drama to drop off Coke Boys 6, the latest installment of their fan-favorite series they started back in 2010. The project contains 20 cuts and appearances from NAV, Jeremih, Benny the Butcher, EST Gee, DThang, Tdot2Oppy, King Combs, Max B, Kenzo B, Ayoub, Cheeze, and plenty others.

Today (Jan. 11), the Bronx-bred spitter returned with the latest offering from the project, the official music video for “CHIT CHAT” featuring A$AP Rocky and Smooky Margielaa. The new clip, directed by Errick Raymundo and Matty Caples, features various scenes of each rapper taking over at their respective live shows. On the track, Rocky sets the tone as he provides a smooth introduction for Smooky before the beat drops:

“Life ain’t regular, the new 20-20 Hugh Hefner, in the future like a Jetson, hover scooters like a Vespa/ Gotta guess, please attest, ask no questions (Woo)/ I’ma hit it, I’ma kill it (Yeah), R.I.P., laid out on stretcher (Woo, woo), uh, eat the vegetable (Woo, woo)/ Eco-friendly, might invest into a Tesla (Brr), let it register (Woo, woo, woo, woo, woo)/ S**t get spooky, word to Smooky Margielaa”

Back in June of 2022, French Montana teamed up with Harry Fraud for his latest album, Montega, a 12-song body of work with contributions from Babyface Ray, Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, Quavo, and more. Since then, they have released visuals for cuts like “Rushmore Pack” and “Bricks & Bags.” Montega followed 2021’s They Got Amnesia, which contained 21 songs and assists from Kodak Black, John Legend, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Doja Cat, Fivio Foreign, Coi Leray, 42 Dugg, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Be sure to press play on French Montana and DJ Drama’s brand new “CHIT CHAT” music video featuring Smooky Margielaa and A$AP Rocky down below.