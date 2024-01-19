On Thursday (Jan. 18), French Montana unveiled a new visual for “10 Toes,” a hard-hitting cut that sees him on a stream of consciousness about his life, career and position in the game.

“All we had was faith/ All we had was faith/ All we had was us/ In Allah we trust/ Never bite the bait/ All they had was gas, had to hit the breaks/ Said she fell in love and everybody fake/ Caught another shootin’, here’s another case/ Rap game worsе than sellin’ crack/ Tell the labеl, ‘Send a check,’ f**k the plaque/ Catch a RICO from a chat/ Stay humble, you might fall on your face/ Atlanta shootin’ on the highway/ L.A. killers run in your place/ 10 toes down ’til we come up…”

The accompanying clip for “10 Toes” is mainly centered around a recent concert, where French performed for a packed crowd and connected with the likes of Trina and Jadakiss backstage. Viewers could also catch the Moroccan-born rapper departing his private jet before the event.

“10 Toes” is expected to appear on the fifth installment of French’s Mac & Cheese series, which was met with an unexpected delay earlier this month. The project, which boasts assists from JID, Lil Baby, Rick Ross and Lil Durk, will now be making landfall this February.

Back in 2023, the NYC veteran’s long-awaited documentary, titled For Khadija in honor of his mother, premiered at the Tribeca Festival. “I felt like my mother’s story, the beginning to the end, the closure of her going back to Morocco, is when I was like, okay, now the story has a meaning,” French said to Variety about the film. “This goes out to all the mothers that struggle, that have kids, that was forced to sacrifice.”

Press play on French Montana’s “10 Toes” video below.