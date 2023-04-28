On Thursday (April 27), French Montana unveiled a trailer for his upcoming documentary, For Khadija, which is named after his mother. Upon its arrival, viewers will get a first-hand glimpse into his upbringing, migration to America from Africa, and eventual rise to success. In addition to throwback clips and self-commentary, interviews with notable peers like Fat Joe and Max B, along with the film’s executive producers, Drake and Diddy, can be seen in short clip.
While said documentary is sure to reveal much about his life, French has always been open about his past and present throughout his career. In an interview with OkayAfrica, he provided details on his origin before setting up shop in The Bronx.
“My background, I was born in North Africa, Morocco. Came to New York when I was 13,” he revealed. “My mother and my father came to the States [to look for] better opportunities for us, for their kids. They had a vision, and the vision worked out.”
Back in 2013, French liberated his official debut album, Excuse My French, following a slew of mixtapes and street videos as part of his Cocaine City movement. Since then, he’s continued to build his profile and fanbase with quality records like Jungle Rules, Montana, They Got Amnesia, and Montega, the last of which was created alongside Harry Fraud. His most recent effort, the DJ Drama-backed Coke Boys 6, made landfall back in January with a wealth of features from the likes of A$AP Rocky, Jeremih, Benny The Butcher, EST Gee, BIG30, NAV, and Kodak Black. As previously reported by REVOLT, French has amassed more than 40 billion digital spins from his massive catalog, making him the most streamed African-born artist in history.
Check out French Montana’s For Khadija trailer below. An official release date has yet to be confirmed.
