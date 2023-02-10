Photo: Screenshot from French Montana’s “RATATAAAAA” video
By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

It’s only been a month since French Montana released the sixth installment of his Coke Boys series, which consisted of 29 tracks and contributions from the likes of A$AP Rocky, Max B, Ayoub, EST Gee, Vory, Benny the Butcher, Jeremih, and DJ Drama, the last of whom handled hosting duties on the project. Today (Feb. 10), the New York giant returns with a new single titled “RATATAAAAA,” a collaboration alongside 2Rare that delves into East Coast electronic vibes (think Lil Uzi Vert’s utilization of the Jersey Club subgenre on “Just Wanna Rock”). The track is perfect for a party during the warmer months, much in part thanks to some of the song’s boastful wordplay:

“Mami, she got it, wet wet, tsunami, b**ch I’m him, b**ch I’m, pretty faces if they slim, b**ch I’m flexin’, need no gym, b**ch I’m ballin’, need no rim…”

Last year, French teamed up with Harry Fraud for Montega, a 12-song body of work with an all-star roster similar to Coke Boys 6, a signature constant with many of the hip hop veteran previous efforts. In addition, 2022 was filled with exceptional appearances on songs like AB’s “Pit Not the Palace (Remix),” DreamDoll’s “Ice Cream Dream,” Skillibeng’s “Whap Whap (Remix),” Fabolous’ “SAY LESS,” and Yung Bleu’s “Live Worth Living.”

In a past interview with REVOLT’s “Drink Champs,” French spoke on whether or not his discography would generate a win in a Verzuz battle:

“When you talk about Verzuz, you talking about 20 songs,” he stated. “I don’t care what type of catalog you have, we gon’ go song for song. And I feel like I can go up against anybody with that.”

Press play on French Montana and 2Rare’s “RATATAAAAA” below. It would’nt be surprising if it took over clubs come summertime.

Smino shares new "Smi, Myself, and I (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Mr Jazzy Life returns with deluxe edition of 'My Life My Way'
By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Shordie Shordie drops off new "Teresa" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Shy Glizzy wants his 'Flowers' on new album

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka come together for '1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2'
By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Central Cee returns with new single "Me and You"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Kash Doll joins forces with DJ Drama for 'Back on Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape'
By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Kyle The Hooligan unveils new visual for "Camry"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

NAV drops off new "Lately" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Zacari unveils latest single "Motions" with Ab-Soul

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

YG, Ty Dolla Sign, and Lambo4oe link up for "Let's Ride (Trailer Anthem)"
By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

The Kid LAROI shares reflective "Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)" single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Masego reveals his "Two Sides" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Daniel Caesar shares new "Let Me Go" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Lucky Daye says to be "Careful" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023
