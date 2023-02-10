It’s only been a month since French Montana released the sixth installment of his Coke Boys series, which consisted of 29 tracks and contributions from the likes of A$AP Rocky, Max B, Ayoub, EST Gee, Vory, Benny the Butcher, Jeremih, and DJ Drama, the last of whom handled hosting duties on the project. Today (Feb. 10), the New York giant returns with a new single titled “RATATAAAAA,” a collaboration alongside 2Rare that delves into East Coast electronic vibes (think Lil Uzi Vert’s utilization of the Jersey Club subgenre on “Just Wanna Rock”). The track is perfect for a party during the warmer months, much in part thanks to some of the song’s boastful wordplay:

“Mami, she got it, wet wet, tsunami, b**ch I’m him, b**ch I’m, pretty faces if they slim, b**ch I’m flexin’, need no gym, b**ch I’m ballin’, need no rim…”

Last year, French teamed up with Harry Fraud for Montega, a 12-song body of work with an all-star roster similar to Coke Boys 6, a signature constant with many of the hip hop veteran previous efforts. In addition, 2022 was filled with exceptional appearances on songs like AB’s “Pit Not the Palace (Remix),” DreamDoll’s “Ice Cream Dream,” Skillibeng’s “Whap Whap (Remix),” Fabolous’ “SAY LESS,” and Yung Bleu’s “Live Worth Living.”

In a past interview with REVOLT’s “Drink Champs,” French spoke on whether or not his discography would generate a win in a Verzuz battle:

“When you talk about Verzuz, you talking about 20 songs,” he stated. “I don’t care what type of catalog you have, we gon’ go song for song. And I feel like I can go up against anybody with that.”

Press play on French Montana and 2Rare’s “RATATAAAAA” below. It would’nt be surprising if it took over clubs come summertime.