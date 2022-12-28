Joe Budden thinks it’ll be a good idea if T.I. and Rick Ross went head-to-head in a Verzuz battle. Yesterday (Dec. 27), the rapper-turned-media personality made it clear in the latest episode of his self-titled “Joe Budden Podcast.”

“I’m down for the person that we’ve seen already, that won… alright, next battle. Rick Ross versus T.I.,” said Budden. “And Ross [has] got more than 40 records that he could play with, so now [he’s] back with a different 20. Or ‘John’ in front of T.I. looks different than ‘John’ in front of 2 Chainz. Like, I don’t think Ross will have time for the strippers to come out against T.I. It won’t be time for massages, speeches… that’s T.I.”

Joe Budden calls for a Rick Ross & T.I. #Verzuz battlehttps://t.co/SLZXBXW0PU pic.twitter.com/QLJMEaKmg4 — The 5th Leaf (@The5thLeafMedia) December 28, 2022

This isn’t the first time that Budden called out the two rappers to do a Verzuz. The initial proclamation came in 2020 before Ross went up against 2 Chainz in August of that same year. On an episode of “Everyday Struggle,” the “Pump It Up” rapper’s co-host wanted to see Ross and Jeezy, but Budden interrupted and said he wanted to see the Florida rapper go against Tip. He assumed that the two had an underlying beef and that’s the reason fans haven’t gotten a Verzuz.

“There has to be a reason why we can’t get a Ross and T.I. Verzuz,” Budden reiterated. Then his cameraman made the suggestion that the “Whatever You Like” rapper turned it down in hopes of a battle with 50 Cent or JAY-Z.

After Rick Ross’ battle with Chainz, he agreed to take on the legendary Atlanta rapper. Ross went to his Instagram Story and made it public.

“Tip got unfinished business. Rozay got unfinished business,” he said. “And after this event, mhmm. It’s time for us to weigh the work. We gotta weigh the work.”

Will we ever see the two heavy hitters grace the Verzuz stage? Who knows? Would it be a good thing for hip hop? Probably so. Check out Budden’s initial suggestion below.