Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

The new year is still getting started, and French Montana is already shattering records. The “Ain’t Worried Bout Nothing” rapper has amassed more than 40 billion digital spins, making him the most streamed African-born musician, according to AuxGod who shared the news on Saturday (Feb. 18).

Montana has several heavy-hitting records that have reached multiplatinum status, from “Unforgettable” featuring Swae Lee, “Pop That” with assists from Rick Ross, Drake and Lil Wayne, and J Balvin’s “Ay Vamos” to Lil Jon’s loaded “Turn Down for What,” and that’s just to name a few! According to Billboard, to date, he has landed two songs in the top 10 of the Hot 100 chart, and between 17 tracks, he has spent 200 weeks on the chart since 2012.

The Coke Boys Records founder was born in Morocco, where he also spent some of his early childhood years before his family’s move to the U.S. In a past interview, he recalled his mother working multiple jobs and still struggling to make ends meet. He said that he “promised my mother that I would hustle and make my accomplishments unforgettable once I found my opportunity.” Well, needless to say, he has more than made good on his word.

Montana is not alone when it comes to dominating airplay on DSPs. Earlier this month, Drake was named Spotify’s most streamed artist in history when he hit 75 billion plays. The feat comes as no surprise considering he has released hit after hit for over a decade. In reaction to the milestone, in a since-deleted Instagram Story, he wrote, “We should get bonuses like athletes to motivate the future artists to be consistent and competitive. So feel free to send me a LeBron-sized check. I have enough dinner plates.”

When the two platinum-selling artists were not busy cranking out more smash records, they were busy working on Montana’s autobiographical documentary, For Khadija, which is named after his mother. During an appearance on the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast, Montana revealed the project is complete but has yet to share a release date.

Jim Jones wants Cardi B and Fabolous to represent teams in the Mayor's Cup of Dance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

Cam'ron reveals his mother has passed away in heartfelt tribute thanking fans

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

NBA YoungBoy regrets missing out on the "To The Bone" video with Quavo and Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

GloRilla boasts that Rihanna is her "twin"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

T.I. says his final album signals the end of his reign as the King of the South

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Ice-T becomes hip hop's latest OG honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Snoop Dogg brings Death Row catalog back to TikTok

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.17.2023

Listen to Big Scarr's posthumous release 'The Secret Weapon'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Nafe Smallz and Tiny Boost connect for "Hypnotised" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Hakeem Rowe is working tirelessly to discover his generation's next superstar

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.17.2023

Watch D-Block Europe's latest visual for "Barbie"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Metro Boomin returns with new 'HEROES and VILLAINS (Villains Version)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Cardi B and Offset partner with McDonald’s for clever limited-edition merch line

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.17.2023

Flo Milli shares sensual new "Nasty Dancer" single and video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Key Glock emphasizes the importance of "Work" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023
