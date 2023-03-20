Back in January, French Montana teamed up with DJ Drama for the sixth installment of his Coke Boys series, a 20-track offering with a wealth of appearances from Stove God Cooks, A$AP Rocky, Vory, Max B, Rob49, Jeremih, EST Gee, BIG30, NAV, Kodak Black, King Combs, and more. On Friday (March 17), French unveiled a new visual for the Cool N Dre-produced “RZA,” which is named after the song’s sampling of the classic GZA cut “Shadowboxin’.”

With some additional assistance from Buffalo’s own Benny The Butcher, “RZA” comes with rewind-worthy bars about street life and the artists’ current lifestyles.

“They wonder how I got this hot and I’m still hungry, ’cause that few million a n**ga done touched, they know real money, uh, I was spendin’ stacks on clothes, figured I’d attract some h**s, front row at fashion shows, never was my fashion goal, S550 coupe, pitch black, tint black, my b**ch Black, face on the Rollie, even this black, big gun, we don’t need no mishaps, corner boy, f**k you talkin’ old money for when I spent that?”

As previously reported by REVOLT, French revealed that he would soon be releasing an autobiographical film — executive produced by Drake, no less — during a recent sit-down with Mike Tyson.

“It’s called For Khadija, that’s for my mother,” he said. “You know she came out here and sacrificed for us. My father had left and she stayed, and she helped me become who I became, so I dedicated it to her. Drake is executive producing it. It’s a real immigrant story, coming from Africa. I’m from Morocco to the hip hop culture in the Bronx, and really just being in culture shock. Not knowing English when I was 13 when I came, and from there.”

Press play on “RZA” below.