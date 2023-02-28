Back in January, Krept & Konan marked their official return with the Abra Cadabra-assisted banger “Dat Way.” On Thursday (Feb. 23), the veteran duo decided to bless the masses with a remix of the Adam Watts-produced offering, adding on new verses from French Montana, BackRoad Gee, Clavish, Beenie Man, Pa Salieu, Bandokay, Double Lz, K-Trap, and DoRoad, all of whom mesh perfectly with the song’s brooding hook.

“You know like, dat way, dat way, got the drop, so my young boy with it, you know like, dat way, dat way, spin this coupe, reverse it, the man went dat way, dat way, baby, come arch your back, come, arch your back, you know how I like it, dat way…”

The accompanying clip for “Dat Way (Remix)” features appearances from all artists and their crews as they represent their respective stomping grounds. After witnessing the DON Prod-directed clip, this is surely one of the biggest posse cuts of the year thus far.

It’s been four years since Krept & Konan released their sophomore LP, Revenge Is Sweet, a 13-song body of work with features from Headie One, K-Trap, Stormzy, Wizkid, MoStack, D-Block Europe, the late Cadet, and more. The project peaked at No. 5 on the Official Albums chart and earned a silver certification. Since then, the South London duo kept their fans fed with their No More Social Distancing EP along with loose drops and collaborations like “Greazy,” “Self-Obsessed” with Da Beatfreakz, “However Do You Want It” with Swarmz, “Trials and Tribulations” with Yungen, “Pisces” with Russ Millions, and “Who Wanna” with K-Trap. They also repped their country alongside M1llionz, S1lva, and Morrisson on the UEFA EURO 2020 anthem, “Olé (We Are England).”

Press play on the action-packed “Dat Way (Remix)” video below. Presumably, Krept & Konan will have plenty more to come soon.