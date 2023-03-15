On Monday (March 13), Benny The Butcher took to social media to announce his “Thank God I Made It World Tour.” Said tour kicks off in Baltimore in April and will continue through four other American cities before heading over to Europe, where the Buffalo emcee will rock stages in Germany, Greece, Israel, and more. Along with the announcement were some humorous instructions provided by Benny, which includes buying tickets, coming to the proper venue, and “[reciting] lyrics at the top of your lungs like you wrote ’em yourself.”

In an interview for REVOLT’s “Tour Tales” series, Benny opened up about the importance of giving fans an amazing show. “Rapping over just the record and no vocals, people come to see that,” he said. “I didn’t realize it until I was doing it for two or three years. It’s more emotion in that. You could really express the way you’re feeling.”

He also provided some touring tips that he’s learned throughout his career.

“You have to be careful about inviting these h**s back to your room,” Benny advised. “Also, be careful about these promoters. They might be trying to swindle you. There’s a whole bunch of s**t to look out for besides watching out for violence.”

Back in 2022, Benny liberated the fourth installment of his Tana Talk series. That project consisted of 12 tracks and additional features from J. Cole, Boldy James, Diddy, Conway The Machine, 38 Spesh, and Westside Gunn. In the same year, he joined his Black Soprano Family collective for Long Live DJ Shay, a compilation named after the late Griselda Records producer. Outside of his own releases, Benny could also be heard on songs like Lobby Boyz’s “Praying,” DJ Drama’s “Forever,” Maxo Kream’s “FOOTBALL HEADS,” Lloyd Banks’ “Living Proof,” G Herbo’s “Real Rap,” and French Montana’s “RZA.”

Check out Benny The Butcher‘s “Thank God I Made It World Tour” schedule below.