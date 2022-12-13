It’s only been a few months since Benny the Butcher and his Black Soprano Family collective released Long Live DJ Shay, a 14-song body of work with additional features from Westside Gunn, Cory Gunz, DJ Premier, Joe Budden, Krayzie Bone, and more. Last Friday (Dec. 9), the Buffalo-based outfit decided to keep the momentum going with a brand new single titled “We Here,” a smooth offering that sees Benny, ElCamino, Rick Hyde, and Heem delivering some of their best bars to date:

“When I made a quarter-million bucks in a week, and my b**ch pushed that new Beamer truck through the streets, uh, rumors in the city, I ain’t put nobody on, Lovey just finished his deal, Heem on s**t with me and Dram’, Ricky on ‘Breakfast Club,’ pissin’ everybody off, I’m chillin’, gettin’ 50-somethin’ tonight on the tour, so if it was really on, I would’ve spin’t back already, got your mint clapped already, I had y’all gift-wrapped already, I’m into gettin’ money though, I been at this cheddy, ’cause BSF really stand for Been Stackin’ Fetti…”

The Hyde-produced offering also boasts a matching visual courtesy of Phresh Vision and Tony Deniro. Viewers can catch Benny & Co. taking in a hockey game at the KeyBank Center, enjoying drinks and Luxor Steak & Lobster, performing for a packed crowd, and much more. The clip ends with a tribute to their fallen friend Malik Strong.

In a recent interview for REVOLT, Benny opened up about BSF’s chemistry when it comes to hitting concert stages as a group:

“The first thing you notice is the songs people react to. I know which Rick Hyde songs people gonna react to more. Same thing for Heem. And they know the same thing for me. We know what record someone might need help on.”

Press play on the “We Here” video below.