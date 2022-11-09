One thing about bars and quality wordplay is that it will never go out of style. No matter what era we step into, there will always be certain artists who value the art of lyricism and continue to push the rap culture forward in their own respective ways. For a period of time, it seemed as though bars were not really “in” anymore, but ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, the wordsmiths has returned full force. When the world was on lockdown, we were all stuck indoors, and that gave many people the opportunity to digest music that was never featured on the radio or in the clubs. This gave artists like 38 Spesh a wide open lane to move accordingly and his latest “Band of Brothers” single sounds very promising.

My 8 year old daughter said when my next album drop its going number 1 and I’m going to get a Gold Brick lol — 38 Spesh (@IamSpesh) November 8, 2022

The single features none other than Ransom and Griselda’s Benny The Butcher, the perfect link up for admirers of lyricism. Though Spesh has been content to play the background while helping others move to the forefront, his promised epic run (which started with “7 Shots”), proceeds accordingly with the announcement of his forthcoming project Beyond Belief. Produced entirely by Harry Fraud, Beyond Belief is the most personal, and intimate album in Spesh’s decorated career; and it promises him a seat at the table with rap’s elite.

Fraud thrives on being entrusted with artists most personal statements; recently, producing chart-topping projects for Curren$y (The OutRunners), Dave East (Hoffa), Lil Peep (High Fashion), Benny The Butcher (The Plugs I Met 2), Jim Jones (The Fraud Department), French Montana (Montega), Jay Worthy’s You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check and many more. Anything Fraud touches is golden and Spesh did the right thing by joining forces with the Brooklyn wave provider.

Be on the lookout for Beyond Belief coming Nov. 18 and check out “Band of Brothers” now.