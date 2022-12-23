Back in September, Benny the Butcher and his Black Soprano Family released Long Live DJ Shay, a 14-song body of work with additional features from Westside Gunn, Cory Gunz, DJ Premier, Joe Budden, Krayzie Bone, and more. Today (Dec. 23), the collective returned to share “Saint Maurice,” a JR Swiftz and HXXS Almxdhi-produced cut. In the accompanying visual directed by Mercenary Films and Tony Deniro, Benny opens up the track with his hard-hitting bars:

“Ain’t nothin’ I have regular, brick and a half measurer, I turned a hefty garbage bag to a cash register/ And with a little luck, I put them digits up, grindin’, I’m puttin’ pictures up, shinin’, rockin’ emerald-cut diamonds/ T.D. Jakes in the kitchen, GTA when I’m whippin’ (Skrrt, skrrt), crash that, jump in a new one, an easy day for a n**ga/ Y’all gossip like Ricky Lake, y’all wishin’ hate on a n**ga, don’t fit in lanes with these rappers, I’ve been done sprayed on a n**ga (Brr)/ When you get in the streets, don’t lay on pillows and speak.”

In a previous interview with REVOLT, the Buffalo-bred emcee spoke about how he developed on-stage chemistry with his cohorts. “The first thing you notice is the songs people react to,” he said. “I know which Rick Hyde songs people gonna react to more. Same thing for Heem. And they know the same thing for me. We know what record someone might need help on,” he continued.

“We’ve been together for years, so it’s second nature,” added Rick Hyde. “I know what song Heem needs help on. I know what song Benny needs me for. He gonna give me that look right before the song comes on,” the artist concluded.

Be sure to press play on Benny The Butcher’s brand new music video for “Saint Maurice” down below.