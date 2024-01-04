This Friday (Jan. 5), French Montana will unveil the fifth installment of his Mac & Cheese series. The project was led by the singles “Good Summer,” “Wish U Well” with Swae Lee, “I Can’t Lie” with Kodak Black and London On Da Track, and “Okay” with Lil Baby and ATL Jacob.

On Wednesday (Jan. 3), Westside Gunn shared the full tracklisting for the forthcoming release, which included his appearance on “Where They At.” The Griselda captain also confirmed a wealth of other star-studded assists from the likes of Drake, Lil Durk, Ty Dolla $ign, Future, and Kanye West, the last of whom contributed to three of the project’s 23 songs.

As the tracklist further revealed, the closer on Mac & Cheese 5 is “Another One Of Me,” a collaboration alongside The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy. The emotionally charged cut previously served as a lead single from Diddy’s R&B-driven effort, The Love Album: Off the Grid.