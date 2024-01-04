The official tracklist for French Montana's 'Mac & Cheese 5' project has been revealed
Kanye West, Drake, Future, and more contribute to French’s upcoming release.
This Friday (Jan. 5), French Montana will unveil the fifth installment of his Mac & Cheese series. The project was led by the singles “Good Summer,” “Wish U Well” with Swae Lee, “I Can’t Lie” with Kodak Black and London On Da Track, and “Okay” with Lil Baby and ATL Jacob.
On Wednesday (Jan. 3), Westside Gunn shared the full tracklisting for the forthcoming release, which included his appearance on “Where They At.” The Griselda captain also confirmed a wealth of other star-studded assists from the likes of Drake, Lil Durk, Ty Dolla $ign, Future, and Kanye West, the last of whom contributed to three of the project’s 23 songs.
As the tracklist further revealed, the closer on Mac & Cheese 5 is “Another One Of Me,” a collaboration alongside The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy. The emotionally charged cut previously served as a lead single from Diddy’s R&B-driven effort, The Love Album: Off the Grid.
French Montana kicked off a productive 2023 by locking in with his stable of artists for Coke Boys 6, with A$AP Rocky, Rob49, Jeremih, Benny The Butcher, EST Gee, NAV, King Combs, host DJ Drama, and more providing additional support. The Bad Boy affiliate also shared a loose drop, the 2Rare-backed “RATATAAAAA,” and provided his talents on viral hits like Krept & Konan’s “Dat Way (Remix),” Russ Millions’ “Habibti,” Lola Brooke’s “Pit Stop,” and Rick Ross and Meek Mill’s “Millionaire Row.” Check out the sequencing for Mac & Cheese 5 below.
Mac & Cheese 5 tracklist:
- “Let’s Go Up For The Children”
- “Good Summer”
- “Where They At” feat. Kanye West and Westside Gunn
- “Free Jeffery”
- “Big Pun” feat. Drake
- “Goals” feat. Jeremih and PARTYNEXTDOOR
- “Come Find Us”
- “Money Ain’t A Thing” feat. Lil Durk
- “Okay” feat. Lil Baby and ATL Jacob
- “Nothing To Lose” feat. Chris Brown and Capella Grey
- “Why Not”
- “Wish U Well” feat. Swae Lee, Jess Glynne, and Lojay
- “Stand United” feat. Kanye West and Buju Banton
- “Survived” feat. Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Tjay
- “Never Running Out Of Money” feat. Future and Fivio Foreign
- “Flowers” feat. Kanye West and Rich The Kid
- “We Did It” feat. Offset
- “I Can’t Lie” feat. Kodak Black and London On Da Track
- “No One Is Better Than Me”
- “Praise God” feat. JID
- “Remember It All”
- “The Life I Have”
- “Another One Of Me” feat. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy
