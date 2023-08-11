REVOLT is proud to premiere French Montana‘s brand new visual for “Good Summer,” a dance floor-ready number that mixes a sample of Wayne Wonder’s 2003 hit “No Letting Go” with some hard-hitting New Orleans bounce. The production perfectly matches the Bronx emcee’s lines about his carefree lifestyle.

“All my b**ches give me neck, I need a b**ch with a check, from Atlanta to the X, I gеt it off the muscle, I don’t flex, shorty said, ‘Sеnd for me, get a flight,’ freaks come out at night, mami shakin’ a**, that ain’t nothin’ new, ’cause when I fall back I get a better view, ay, you know the keys to success, money, power, respect…”

The accompanying clip for “Good Summer” brings viewers to a corner market, where Montana performs with a group of twerking women. The Moroccan-born talent can also be found riding both a high-end whip and a literal horse through the streets.

Speaking to REVOLT, Montana opened up about how it felt to create the energetic offering. “It was magic watching bounce music, island classic, and New York gritty rap come together for a summer banger,” he stated.

Back in January, the Bad Boy artist liberated the 6th installment of his Coke Boys series, a DJ Drama-backed mixtape with 20 dope cuts and assists from A$AP Rocky, Vory, Max B, Rob49, Jeremih, Benny The Butcher, EST Gee, and more. Since then, he’s kept his fans fed with loose drops like “RATATAAAAA” with 2Rare and “I Can’t Lie” with Kodak Black and London On The Track. He’s also made appearances on international cuts like Krept & Konan’s “Dat Way (Remix)” and Russ Millions’ “Habibti.” Press play on “Good Summer” below, which was released in conjunction with Larry Jackson and Ike Youssef’s new creative entity: Gamma.