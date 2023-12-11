On Friday (Dec. 8), French Montana unveiled a new single titled “Okay,” which features Lil Baby and sees the two flexing their wealth and success over ATL Jacob and Hendrix Smoke’s booming production.
“She wanna ride with the star, ended up droppin’ my top, okay, my ex told me she needed space, I guess we both goin’ to Mars, okay, I cannot forget the base, I’m takin’ my mop on my dates, okay, just look at the look on their faces, they wanna jump in my place, okay, told shorty she was the one, but I’m takin’ her friends after 10, okay, I told ’em to load up the dock, but they wanna ride in my Benz, okay, one of one, this a new Cullinan, no tellin’ what I’ma spend, okay, ain’t countin’ up no more dubs again, only f**kin’ with the Benjamins, okay…”
The accompanying clip for “Okay” comes courtesy of Kid Art and Chariot Pictures. Viewers can catch the duo delivering their bars from a garage full of high-end cars as shots of a space aircraft and other planets are interspersed throughout.
This past January, French Montana liberated the sixth installment of his Coke Boys series, a DJ Drama-backed mixtape with 20 dope cuts and assists from A$AP Rocky, Vory, Max B, Rob49, Jeremih, Benny The Butcher, EST Gee, and more. Since then, he’s kept his fans fed with loose drops like “RATATAAAAA” with 2Rare, “I Can’t Lie” with Kodak Black and London On Da Track, “Good Summer,” and “Wish U Well” with Swae Lee. He’s also made appearances on notable cuts like Krept & Konan’s “Dat Way (Remix),” Russ Millions’ “Habibti,” Diddy’s “Another One Of Me,” Lola Brooke’s “Pit Stop,” and Rick Ross and Meek Mill’s “Millionaire Row.” Press play on French Montana and Lil Baby’s “Okay” video below.
