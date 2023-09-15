French Montana has launched an emergency relief fund for Morocco with a $100,000 donation after his home country was hit with a 6.9 magnitude earthquake earlier this month.

While presenting at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Tuesday (Sept. 12) night, the “Unforgettable” hitmaker announced his partnership with Global Citizen and CARE to help Moroccans and called on people to take action and help out as well. In a press release that followed, it was revealed that the funds will assist the most vulnerable populations, including women and girls, youth, and disadvantaged groups, with water, food, shelter, and medical support. Donations can be made here.

“The terrible earthquake that just hit Morocco, my home country, has been devastating to watch – as we’ve seen entire villages destroyed, countless families torn apart, and too many lives lost,” a statement from French on the website read. “I’m partnering with Global Citizen to help the people of Morocco get through this difficult time, and you can too. Join me by donating and help so many in need. Thank you!”