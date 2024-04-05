Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake, Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The gloves came off at midnight (May 4) as Drake and Kendrick Lamar went round for round in their ongoing rap feud. The 6 God released “Family Matters,” his anticipated response to the Compton rapper’s “6:16 in LA.”

The diss record, which followed his previous lyrical shots fired on “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle,” was also accompanied by a video. On the track, he rapped:

“They shook about what I’ma say, but textin’ your phone like, ‘We already won,’/ You tell me what I shouldn’t say, but f**k it, my n**ga, it’s already done/ We already know it’s a 20 versus one, we already know you went number one/ It’s clearly because of The Boy, the honorable thing is to give me the loot/ You right about ‘f**k the big three,’ it’s only Big D and there’s video proof/ Our sons should go play at the park, two light skin kids, that s**t would be cute.”

Within 20 minutes of fans pressing play on the song, social media erupted as Lamar’s menacing response, “meet the grahams,” began to circulate. In his response, the Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers emcee rapped:

“Dear Aubrey, I know you probably thinkin’ I wanted to crash your party/ But truthfully, I don’t have a Latin’ bone in my body/ This supposed to be a good exhibition within the game/ But you f**ked up the moment you called out my family’s name/ Why you stoop so low to discredit some decent people?/ Guess integrity is lost when the metaphors doesn’t reach you.”

The Pulitzer Prize recipient’s previous jabs at his peer include the aforementioned “euphoria,” which was quickly followed by the explosive and scathing disses on “6:16 in LA.”

The two men have been locked in a public war of words since Lamar appeared on Metro Boomin’ and Future’s “Like That.” Rap peers like Rick Ross, J. Cole and ASAP Rocky each also tagged in to dish out jabs early on in the Hip Hop melee.

