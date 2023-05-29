Image Image Credit Taylor Hill/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As REVOLT previously reported, the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar reached a new level when the latter artist returned fire with "euphoria," a scathing breakdown of the Canadian star's career, life, and character. Today (May 3), the Compton emcee struck again with "6:16 In LA," a continuation of his lyrical onslaught over what sounded like an Al Green sample.

"Are you finally ready to play Have You Ever? Let's see, have you ever thought that OVO was workin' for me?/ Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person, everyone in your team is whispering that you deserve it/ Can't 'Toosie Slide' out of this one, it's just gon' resurface..."

Even DJ Akademiks caught a quick stray in another part of the song. "Somebody's lyin', I could see the vibes on Ak', even he lookin' compromised, let's peel the layers back," K. Dot rapped.

Both "6:16 In LA" and "euphoria" were released in response to Drake's "Push Ups," a hard-hitting cut that saw the Toronto talent taking aim at Lamar for his verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" single. "Pipsqueak, pipe down, you ain't in no big three, SZA got you wiped down/ Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down, like your label, boy, you in a scope right now, and you gon' feel the aftermath of what I write down," the For All The Dogs lyricist claimed on wax. Drizzy also used the track to respond to a flurry of disses from Boomin, Rick Ross, and more.

At one point, another combatant in the aforementioned rap war was J. Cole, who sent shots to Lamar on "7 Minute Drill." Not long after that song hit streaming platforms, the North Carolina star took to the stage at the 2024 Dreamville Festival and apologized to the TDE alum before taking the song down.