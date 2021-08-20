Image Image Credit Andrew Esiebo/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (April 30), Kendrick Lamar delivered a new single titled "euphoria," a direct response to Drake's "Push Ups" diss that immediately set the internet on fire. The Compton emcee's hard-hitting release was packed with strong jabs about his Canadian counterpart's life and career.

During one segment of "euphoria," Lamar mocked Toronto by mimicking the city's accent and slang, mentioning a local food spot in the process. "Don't speak on the family, crodie, it can get deep in the family, crodie, talk about me and my family, crodie? Someone gon' bleed in your family, crodie/ I be at New Ho King eatin' fried rice with a dip sauce and a blammy, crodie, tell me you're cheesin', fam, we can do this right now on the camera, crodie," he humorously rapped.

Thanks to the name check, New Ho King became the recipient of several five-star reviews on Google, many of which mentioned the track and its creator. On Wednesday (May 1), CityNews spoke to the Chinese restaurant's owner, Johnny Lu, about the new attention his business has been receiving.

"A lot of people have been texting me and [they said], 'Oh, look at that,'" he explained. "[Lamar] said... [he ate] the fried rice. [We have to get] more and more rice. The chef [is] gonna be busy!" Lu also called the former Top Dawg signee "a good guy" for the unexpected gesture and stated that he's preparing for increased traffic as a result.

Lamar and Drake's lyrical conflict graduated from a Cold War-style back and forth to all-out combat when the former addressed the OVO boss and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That." "Motherf**k the big three, n**ga, it's just big me!" the pgLang frontman declared. In addition to Drake's "Push Ups," Cole returned fire with "7 Minute Drill" before he apologized and took the song down.