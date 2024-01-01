Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Future Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (Sept. 29), it was revealed that Future secured his 11th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with MIXTAPE PLUTO. This also marked the Atlanta star's third chart-topping release in 2024 alone, following his two collaborative projects with Metro Boomin, WE DON’T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU, earlier in the year. MIXTAPE PLUTO, which debuted with 129,000 album-equivalent units, further solidified Future's position among the most prolific chart-toppers in Billboard 200 history and tied him with artists like Eminem, Bruce Springsteen, and Barbra Streisand for the fifth-most No. 1 albums since 1956.

Back in 2022, Future spoke to Billboard about his impressive chart placements. "It’s like I became a different person. I don’t even think about it no more. Like, that’s who I am. It’s just all a part of the story," he said to the publication. "It’s all a part of just being that artist. I can’t think about the number, because I’m still doing it the best. I think I’m going to pass [my Hot 100 stat] faster than I did 155, [or] whatever it is. I think I can get to that number [in] less years. If it took me six years to do that, I can do that in two years now just because of the time [and] the streams on songs."

In that same interview, the Atlanta veteran also spoke on what it meant to be a role model for others coming up under him. "That s**t’s tough, bro. I think I need to be a vessel of what not to do. In some things, I need to be a lesson on what to do," he said. "So, I think you live and learn through me and if I have to be that sacrifice, I guess so. [I want] for somebody to live better than me. I want another artist to come behind me to do [what I’m doing] even better than I’m doing it. [I would want to] change the bad things they might see in me and make it better for them. That’s what I want more than anything."