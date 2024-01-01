Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Future Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Sept. 20), Future unveiled his latest project, MIXTAPE PLUTO, a 17-song body of work surprisingly devoid of any featured appearances. Just before the long-awaited release, the Atlanta veteran hopped on Twitter to pay homage to the late Rico Wade, the Organized Noize producer who helped to launch his career and whose Dungeon Family residence inspired the project's artwork.

"My cousin never died in my eyes. Rico Wade, you already know what u mean to me!" Future tweeted. "I thank the most high for blessin' me with the greatest human being that it could ever be! Billionaire status ['cause he's watching] over us." The Freebandz star added, "I did everything I said I was [gonna] do. Solid... I keep it 1000 with myself as well as my familia. That’s a real [win]."

It didn't take long for fans to react to Future's latest drop on social media. "MIXTAPE PLUTO is definitely for O.G. Future fans," wrote user ShowMeYaTwittes. "There’s no features... Crazy production, insane one-liners, repeating [the] same s**t because it’s a vibe, [and] crazy flow switches on beat mid-song. A lot of people won’t like this as much as his last two projects, but as [an] O.G. fan, this s**t [is fire]." Meanwhile, ___Colb___ stated, "Anyone saying all of Future’s music sounds the same genuinely has no idea what they are talking about. All three projects this year sound completely different."

MIXTAPE PLUTO arrived mere months after March's WE DON'T TRUST YOU and April's WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, two chart-topping joint albums with longtime collaborator Metro Boomin. Both drops came with notable contributions from the likes of Rick Ross, ASAP Rocky, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Kendrick Lamar, the last of whom set the world on fire with his "Like That" verse.

Check out other responses to Future's new offering below.