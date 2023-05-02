Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Future Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier today (May 28), Future hopped on Twitter to tease his next body of work. "I can’t sleep until it’s complete," he wrote alongside a #MixtapePluto hashtag. As REVOLT previously reported, the Atlanta rapper raised eyebrows when he confirmed a project was on the way earlier this month. "F**k yo' album. S**t ain’t slappin' like my mixtape," he proclaimed.

The initial announcement arrived about a month after Future and Metro Boomin delivered their second LP, WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, an R&B-oriented effort that boasted assists from ASAP Rocky, Lil Baby, J. Cole, Ty Dolla Sign, and more. Prior to that, the duo liberated WE DON'T TRUST YOU, which -- in addition to plenty of notable trap moments -- gained a lot of attention because of Kendrick Lamar's now iconic appearance on "Like That." Both albums debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, making Future the fifth rapper to earn 10 No. 1s on that chart.

It's been eight years since Future dropped his most recent solo mixtape, Purple Reign, which was executive produced by Metro and DJ Esco. Since that release, he partnered with Zaytoven, the late Juice WRLD, and Young Thug for the street classics BEASTMODE 2, Super Slimey, and WRLD ON DRUGS, respectively.

In an interview with Billboard, Future gave his thoughts on being a dominant force in Hip Hop. "I wouldn’t change this s**t for nothing in the world," he told the publication. "I've been thinking about that. Talking about it in the interview is one thing, but living this s**t is different. I love this s**t, man."

In that same feature, he spoke about being a role model for younger generations. "That s**t’s tough, bro. I think I need to be a vessel of what not to do. In some things, I need to be a lesson on what to do. So, I think you live and learn through me and if I have to be that sacrifice, I guess so," he added.