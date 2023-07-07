Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Future Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier today (May 8), Future hopped on Twitter to make an eyebrow-raising declaration. "F**k yo' album. S**t ain’t slappin' like my MIXTAPE," he wrote before revealing an apparent release date for his next drop and a new nickname. "May 10... Mixtape Pluto."

It's been less than a month since he and Metro Boomin liberated WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, which served as a sequel to March's WE DON'T TRUST YOU. In addition to the high-quality content, both projects made headlines because of several disses to longtime collaborator Drake. Some of those shots were delivered by peers like Rick Ross, The Weeknd, ASAP Rocky, and Kendrick Lamar -- the last of whom sparked a crazy battle with the OVO star as a result. Both WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU earned Future and Metro No. 1 placements on the Billboard 200.

In an interview with Billboard, Future explained what puts him in a league of his own. "I don’t feel like nobody needs to be like me," he stated. "I only can do this. I’m the only one that can do this s**t, you know what I’m saying? That’s from my personal life to musically. I’m really one of none. I can live like this. People accept that because it’s just me."

In the same feature, he was asked about his thoughts on being a role model for younger generations, to which he provided a surprising response. "I think I need to be a vessel of what not to do. In some things, I need to be a lesson on what to do," he admitted. "I think you live and learn through me, and if I have to be that sacrifice, I guess so. [I want] for somebody to live better than me. I want another artist to come behind me to do [what I’m doing] even better than I’m doing it."