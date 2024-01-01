Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Future Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (April 21), Billboard revealed that Future and Metro Boomin's second joint album, WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 127,500 album-equivalent units sold. The project arrived mere weeks after WE DON'T TRUST YOU, which landed atop the same chart with 251,000 album-equivalent units and currently sits at No. 3. WE DON'T TRUST YOU's biggest standout, the Kendrick Lamar-assisted "Like That," also earned the duo a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU became Future’s 10th No. 1 on the Billboard 200 overall, tying him with Eminem. The only other Hip Hop artists who reached (and eventually surpassed) that number are Kanye West, Drake, and JAY-Z, putting the Atlanta star in an exclusive club with the culture's elite. Metro has five thanks to the R&B-inspired release, which boasted assists from Lil Baby, Ty Dolla Sign, and more.

In addition to keeping fans fed with the hard-hitting trap style that Future has become legendary for, WE DON'T TRUST YOU kickstarted a fiery war on wax. Currently, the highly entertaining battle includes the likes of Drake, Lamar, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, ASAP Rocky, and J. Cole -- the last of whom surprised everyone by bowing out gracefully during his 2024 Dreamville Festival performance.

As REVOLT previously reported, Ye jumped into the fray with a remix of "Like That," which featured some of his wildest bars to date. "You caught a little bag for your masters, didn't ya? Lifetime deal, I feel bad for n**gas/ Y'all so out of sight, out of mind, I can't even think of a Drake line/ Play J. Cole, get the p**sy dry, play this s**t back 130 times," the Chicago talent rapped. In a subsequent interview with Justin LaBoy, Ye claimed that “everybody was very, very excited about the elimination of Drake."