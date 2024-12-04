Image Image Credit Cover art for Future and Metro Boomin's 'WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU' album Image Alt Future and Metro Boomin Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (April 12), Future and Metro Boomin returned with WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, the sequel to their March drop, WE DON'T TRUST YOU. The duo's second full-length offering contained 25 tracks in total, most of which gave listeners more of an R&B vibe than its harder-hitting predecessor. That isn't to say the new release wasn't without its aggressive qualities, as could be heard on standouts like "Nobody Knows My Struggle" and "All My Life."

Two songs that got everyone's attention were "Red Leather" and "Show of Hands," which feature J. Cole and ASAP Rocky, respectively. On the more laid-back "Red Leather," Cole raised eyebrows with rhymes that almost seemed to match his recent predicament with Kendrick Lamar, who dissed him on the WE DON’T TRUST YOU standout “Like That.” "I can't stop right now, they gon' remember me forever, my story's more clever, my similes was better/ My energy was never on some toughest n**ga s**t, I was just a conscious rapper that would f**k a n**ga b**ch," the Carolina talent rapped.

Meanwhile, Rocky happily sent off shots to an unnamed adversary on the bass-heavy "Show of Hands."

"N**gas swear they b**ch the baddest, I just bagged the worst one, n**gas in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin'?/ I smashed before you birthed son, Flacko hit it first, son/ Still don't trust you, it's always us, never them, heard you dropped your latest s**t/ Funny how it just came and went..."

As confirmed by Billboard, WE DON'T TRUST YOU debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 251,000 album-equivalent units, which included 324.31 million on-demand streams and 4,500 pure album sales. It marked Future's ninth and Metro's fourth chart-topping album in the United States while also scoring the biggest opening week of 2024 so far by units and streams.

Press play on Future and Metro Boomin's WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU (and the aforementioned cuts) below.