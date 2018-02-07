Image Image Credit Screenshot from Free Nationals' "Gangsta" video Image Alt ASAP Rocky and Anderson .Paak Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Feb. 23), Free Nationals unveiled a new single titled "Gangsta," which featured ASAP Rocky and Anderson .Paak. On the track's first verse, Rocky flexed about women and other aspects of his wild lifestyle.

"F**k that h**, when I need sex, give me throat when I need neck, love her more when I'm in wreck, I reply when I see text/ I forgot her, God be vexed, say no more, my God say less/ Copy, copy, I'll be back, wear the tech and stocking cap, so turn on your thinking cap before I push your s**t way back/ I'm the n**ga, copy, facts..."

Directed by François Rousselet, the accompanying visual for "Gangsta" brought viewers into a world run by children. Throughout the clip, kid versions of Rocky, .Paak, and other characters drove through streets lined with playhouses, robbed liquor stores, performed in front of a private plane, and more. One scene revealed how the hysterics were taken from the imagination of a child playing in a bathtub.

Back in 2019, Free Nationals liberated their self-titled debut album, complete with assists from Daniel Caesar, JID, Syd, Mac Miller, Kali Uchis, T.I., Chronixx, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, and more. Since then, the R&B outfit continued their momentum via contributions to songs like Rae Khalil's "ALLSTAR," T.Nava's "Buddy," John Legend's "Strawberry Blush," and Maeta's "Through The Night."

In an interview with Isolated Nation, guitarist Jose Rios spoke on how their experience as .Paak's touring band has led them "all over the world" as a result. "Playing with him is incredible, man, it’s always an adventure. The shows are getting bigger, and bigger, and bigger, man," he explained. "I think where we are at musically is that we are at our highest point, we’re playing to our fullest ability right now, [and] we are playing our a**es off."

Press play on Free Nationals’ "Gangsta" video below.