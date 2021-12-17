Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Future and Metro Boomin Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (March 22), Future and Metro Boomin unveiled their long-awaited album, WE DON'T TRUST YOU. The offering received plenty of praise on social media and kicked off what many expect to be one of the biggest battles that rap fans have seen in some time.

Many outlets have already begun speculating how the project, which boasts assists from Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, and Kendrick Lamar, will fare commercially. As forecasted by Hits Daily Double earlier today (March 25), the LP looks to secure the top spot on the Billboard 200 with 190,000 to 220,000 first-week album-equivalent units. The publication also noted that every song on the joint effort managed to land on Apple Music's Top 20 chart during its opening day.

As REVOLT previously reported, a lot of the attention from WE DON'T TRUST YOU came as a result of the Lamar-assisted "Like That," which contained some pretty direct shots at the Compton emcee's biggest competitors. "F**k sneak dissin', first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches... Motherf**k the big three, n**ga, it's just big me!" the former TDE star rapped on the hard-hitting cut. In addition, many have shared conspiracy theories about whether or not Future dissed a longtime collaborator throughout the entire project, adding to its overall allure.

In the official trailer for WE DON'T TRUST YOU, Metro utilized a classic statement from late rapper Prodigy to help fuel the excitement. "There’s a lot of f**kin’ garbage a** rappers out here running around,” the Mobb Deep legend was heard saying in the short clip. “These n**gas ain’t supposed to be rapping, son. This game is meant for a select, simple few. A select few, man. And that’s what it is today. I don’t give a f**k, ain’t nothin’ changed.”