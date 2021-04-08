Image Image Credit Screenshot from Future and Metro Boomin's "Young Metro" video Image Alt Future and Metro Boomin Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 25), Future and Metro Boomin unveiled a new visual for "Young Metro” featuring The Weeknd. The track, which Metro co-produced alongside DAVID x ELI and Mike Dean, is anchored by a boastful chorus courtesy of Pluto himself.

"Evel Knievel, Pluto told his heaters, 'Leave the n**ga in the freezer,' I'm big as a Beatle/ G**k on a diva, I'm hotter than a fever, put dope in one liters, more stripes than Adidas/ I got these regular h**s, I got superstar h**s takin' pictures of me like the feds/ Check out my video, lil' b**ch, that's silly, h**, got me with a mill in jewelry in the bed..."

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of Hidji World and Omar Jones. At an unknown location, Future and Metro brought out a Cybertruck and performed as a bevy of beauties were interspersed throughout. The Weeknd rocked a bandana over his face during his appearance while Don Toliver, Young Scooter, and more showed up for blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameos.

"Young Metro" is the second official single from WE DON'T TRUST YOU, which boasts 17 songs and additional assists from Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Playboi Carti, and a show-stopping Kendrick Lamar. According to Hits Daily Double, the long-awaited effort is expected to collect between 190,000 to 220,000 album-equivalent units during its debut week. A sequel, WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, is set for an April 12 release.

In a past interview with Red Bull Music Academy, Metro opened up about how his relationship with the Freebandz head honcho began. "The whole thing happened with Future back when I was still in high school. I had sent some beats to my boy Propain. At the time, Propain was working with Rocko and Future as well," he explained. "From those beats I sent [that] they did in Miami, 'Karate Chop' was in there. After that, I finished high school and moved to Atlanta."

Press play on "Young Metro" below.