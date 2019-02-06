Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Don Toliver Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 21), Don Toliver dropped off a trailer for his upcoming album, which will be titled HARDSTONE PSYCHO. The short clip, shared on social media, was filled with shots of what appeared to be a recent festival performance. Ty Dolla Sign, Travis Scott, and more could also be spotted throughout.

Toliver previously kickstarted a new album campaign with the February drop "Bandit," complete with a fresh motorcycle club aesthetic. Last Thursday (March 14), he added to that with the equally impressive "Deep In The Water." This month also saw him and his partner, Kali Uchis, reveal the birth of their son.

"You are everything we could have hoped for and more," the Houston talent wrote on Instagram. "Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, and thank you all for the good energy along the way. May our home and your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness, and health."

Back in 2023, Toliver -- who is signed to Scott's Cactus Jack imprint -- liberated Love Sick, which consisted of 16 tracks and collaborations alongside the likes of James Blake, GloRilla, Lil Durk, Justin Bieber, Future, Wizkid, and Brent Faiyaz. The project scored a top 10 placement on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. Mere days after its arrival, Love Sick received a deluxe upgrade with four more cuts and a couple of assists from Scott and Teezo Touchdown.

"It’s crazy to see it out in the world, definitely a good feeling," he said about that album's release to Apple Music. "I started working on this project late April 2022 and I just haven’t stopped working on it since. Even to this day. it’s crazy. It’s been an ongoing process and it’s been very tedious. Every single day. I definitely need a vacation. I’m not gonna lie to you."