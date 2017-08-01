Image Image Credit Screenshot from Don Toliver's "Deep In The Water" video Image Alt Don Toliver Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 14), Don Toliver unveiled a new visual for "Deep In The Water," which was produced by 206derek, Broadday, Buddy Ross, IWANTDIOR, and OhRoss. Certain lines on the track appear to allude to the Texas talent's current relationship with Kali Uchis, who recently gave birth to the couple's son.

"Deep in the water, far as I can see, deep in the water, through your pregnancy/ Sexy love, sexy love, yes, I know you are the rush, I'm f**king OD, yes, at the SLS, said you wanna take control of me/ Would I get all the answers?"

Toliver could be seen taking a ride on his motorcycle in the accompanying clip for "Deep In The Water," which matched a theme first introduced with February's "Bandit." The rest of the visual showed him reflecting on his life in both an unknown residence and in the middle of a desert under the night sky.

Toliver's latest is expected to appear on the upcoming sequel to the well-received sophomore LP Life of a DON, which was confirmed for a summer release. The Cactus Jack-signed artist appeared to tease the project back in 2023.

The "Cardigan" rapper's most recent body of work, 2023's Love Sick, boasted 16 dope cuts and assists from the likes of GloRilla, Lil Durk, Justin Bieber, Future, Wizkid, and Brent Faiyaz. A deluxe edition of that project was later released with four additional songs. In an interview with Apple Music, Toliver explained how the King of Pop and a certain disco staple inspired Love Sick's creation.

“When I found out Michael Jackson was at Studio 54, that was it. That sent me. When I realized that Mike was in there, that’s really what did it," he said. "I'm loving the disco culture. I'm loving how they [were] just getting down dancing. You had to be a certain type of fly to get in. I [saw] Mike in there. I was like, ‘I'm done.’"